Jewish radio host fired for refusing to support Hamas

Management demanded that host of Latin cultural program change content of her broadcasts to promote a pro-Hamas narrative.

A Jewish radio host in Australia was fired for refusing to take part in pro-Hamas rallies and denying atrocities committed by the terror group on October 7th, despite her requests to maintain a politically neutral environment in the workplace.

Nicole, whose last name has not been disclosed in media reports, was the host of a Latin American community program on Radio Skid Row in Sydney.

A Jewish woman originally from Mexico, Nicole said that her broadcasts were focused on Spanish-language music, relationships, and the immigrant experience.

“There was nothing political at all. We talked about kids and marriage, anecdotes and stuff like that,” Nicole told Australian Jewish News.

Others at the radio station immediately took umbrage with the fact that Nicole had covered up a “Free Palestine” sticker in the studio, so that it would not be visible in a video recording of the show.

After being reprimanded by management for hiding the sticker, senior staff told Nicole that they expected her to change the content of her show to include pro-Palestinian messages.

Management said that she was required to deny that Hamas carried out acts of brutality on October 7th, as part of her public support for Palestinians.

Another employee at the station, who had previously bullied Nicole, dismissed her concerns about broadcasts exacerbating an increasingly hostile environment for Jews in Australia.

When Nicole said that she and other Jews fear for their safety, the employee laughed and said she “didn’t appreciate” Nicole’s “white woman tears.”

Shortly after the conversation, Nicole was fired, with managers claiming she had created an “unsafe” environment for her pro-Palestinian colleagues.

Nicole noted that as a publicly funded station, Radio Skid Row must be held accountable for promoting a pro-Hamas narrative.

“If they’re going to be inciting hate and divisiveness, they shouldn’t be getting the funding from Sydney, from our taxes,” she told AJN. “They should be held responsible… and be more monitored.”