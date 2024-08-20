Kamala, antifa, pedophiles and terrorists share platform

It’s hard to find a single extremist wing of the Left that isn’t represented on the DNC partner site, Action Network.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

During the 2020 election, the DNC announced a partnership with the Action Network, a leftist nonprofit, aimed at raising money to “elect Democrats up and down the ballot”.

Now the Action Network is boasting that “in the first 24 hours after President Biden endorsed Vice President Harris, organizations raised over $70 million using Action Network.”

“Action Network has been foundational to the DNC’s fundraising and organizing success over the years,” a DNC official gushed.

Action Network was also crucial to the fundraising of Antifa.

Going by the International Anti-Fascist Defence Fund on the Action Network, the mostly peaceful but also mostly violent street riot group was fundraising with a banner carrying the black and red Antifa logo and a sign demanding “Free All Antifa Prisoners”.

The Anti-Fascist Defence Fund was using the DNC partner group to raise money for, among other matters, “replacing damaged/stolen property” and “antifa prisoner support”.

The Antifa fund claimed to have raised $250,000 and disbursed it to “more than 760 antifascists in 26 different countries.” Based on its chart, which was posted on Action Network, around $40,000 had been raised in 2023-2024.

Where is that money going?

One of the beneficiaries of the Antifa fund on Action Network was Daniel Baker, a Florida anarchist who was locked up after posting a “Call to Arms” urging a confrontation with conservatives in which Antifa would “encircle” the State Capitol and “drive them out with every caliber available.”

Despite the recent Trump assassination attempt, the Action Network has taken no action.

Since Freedom Center Investigates reported last year on the dual use of Action Network by the DNC and Antifa, Democrats have not stopped using it for fundraising purposes and Action Network has taken no steps to remove extremist and terrorist groups from its platform.

And now the Kamala Harris campaign has collected $70 million and maintains its own page on a platform used by Antifa and domestic and international terrorist organizations.

In addition to Antifa, the Action Network is being utilized by Samidoun, designated by Israel as a front group for the PFLP, which fundraises and works on behalf of terrorists.

Action Network also allows a variety of pro-PFLP propaganda on the site.

That includes the Connecticut Democratic Socialists of America fundraising for their Palestinian Liberation Political Education Series which features materials from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a murderous terrorist organization responsible for killing Jews, Americans, and Israelis, which the DSA describes as “the most important Palestinian socialist resistance organization.”

Also advertised on Action Network was an event by the East Bay DSA titled “Putting Hamas In Context” offering a “discussion on primary texts related to October 7th and Hamas, for a discussion on the history of Palestinian resistance of the zionist occupation.”

Action Network hosted a petition complaining about the “racist double standard” against Hamas.

“The unfolding horror in Ukraine has exposed the racist double standard embedded in Western political and media discourse. Ukrainians who take up arms against Russian oppression are lionized; Palestinians who take up arms against Israeli oppression are vilified.”

These are only a few of the fundraisers, petitions and documents in support of terrorism on Action Network. The official partner site of the DNC and a host of the Harris-Walz campaign has no apparent objection to Antifa, Islamic terrorist groups who murder Jews, or any terror groups.

Just Stop Oil, an eco terrorist network which has been responsible for vandalizing classical art in museums around the world, Stonehenge and the United States Constitution, is active on the Action Network.

As are the Atlanta Forest Defenders and associated groups who were labeled as Domestic Violent Extremists for the anti-police riots which resulted in injuries and one death.

Indeed it’s hard to find a single extremist wing of the Left that isn’t represented on the DNC partner site.

Even Prostasia which provides support for “Minor Attracted Person” or more simply, pedophiles, which was raising money for “research” into “the use of fictional or fantasy sexual outlets (e.g., sex dolls, cartoons, fictional stories) among people who have sexual attractions to children” to “promote greater wellbeing among individuals attracted to children”, is active there.

A presidential candidate making use of a fundraising and promotional platform shared with terrorists and pedophiles is troubling, but Action Network’s DNC partnership makes it more than a platform.

It’s become, as the DNC put it, “foundational” to the party’s fundraising.

In the 2024 election cycle, the now-defunct Biden for President has already paid out over $1 million to Action Network. The Kamala campaign will presumably be doing likewise.

Large amounts of money are being moved to and around a platform that has become associated with extremist groups. And that platform has not only partnered with the DNC but with the IRS.

The Action Network operates both a 501(c)(4) political nonprofit and the Action Network Fund, a 501(c)(3) charity which works to aid the unions that are a vital part of the Democrat base. The Action Network Fund claims that its goal is “to build progressive power.”

The IRS could put a stop to this, but it’s choosing not to, while protecting a fundraising platform used by the Harris-Walz campaign and the DNC.

And in the process it’s also protecting a platform used by Antifa, domestic and foreign terrorists, art vandals and even pedophiles.