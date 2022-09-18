Lapid to meet Turkey’s Erdogan at UN General Assembly

Israeli prime minister to address UN General Assembly and meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, amid thawing ties between Israel and Turkey.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is set to travel to the U.S. this week for an address at the United Nations General Assembly, Lapid’s first speech at the U.N. since he took office earlier this year.

Speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting this Sunday, Lapid confirmed that he is scheduled to meet with a number of world leaders at the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, including Britain’s new prime minister, Liz Truss.

In addition, Lapid is slated to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, amid thawing ties between Israel and Turkey.

“Tomorrow night, I will fly to New York to represent Israel at the UN General Assembly. I will hold a series of diplomatic meetings there with – among others – President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoĝan and the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss,” Lapid said.

Lapid will depart for New York from Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport on Monday night, and is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday.

Ties between Israel and Turkey were strained for years, prior to the rapprochement achieved last month, following Lapid’s visit to Turkey, and a state visit by President Isaac Herzog to Turkey in March.

In August, the two countries announced they were restoring full diplomatic relations.

“The resumption of relations with Turkey is an important asset for regional stability and very important economic news for the citizens of Israel. We will continue to strengthen Israel’s standing in the world,” Prime Minister Lapid said in a statement in mid-August.