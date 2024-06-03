Maldives bans Israelis over war in Gaza

Islam is the state religion of the Maldives, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean.

By JNS

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday issued a travel warning for the Maldives after the country declared it would bar entry to Israelis in protest against the war against Hamas in Gaza.

“In light of the Maldives government’s decision to ban the entry of citizens with Israeli passports, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Israeli citizens avoid any travel to the Maldives,” said the ministry.

“The recommendation is also valid for Israeli citizens holding a foreign passport, in addition to the Israeli passport. For Israeli citizens staying in the country, it is recommended to consider leaving, since if they fall into distress for any reason, we will have a hard time helping,” the statement added.

Islam is the state religion of the Maldives, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean. The population is nearly 100% Sunni Muslim. According to its constitution, a non-Muslims may not become citizens.

The country is also known for its luxury resorts. According to AP, roughly 11,000 Israelis visited Maldives in 2023, comprising some 0.6% of total tourist arrivals.

Due to public anger at the war in Gaza, Maldives President Mohamed Muizu will establish a subcommittee to oversee the process of banning Israelis and appoint a special envoy to help Arabs affected by the conflict, including with the launch of a fundraising campaign, the newswire reported.