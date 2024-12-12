MIT Jewish alumni group urges action on campus antisemitism after smear campaign

The group concluded by imploring the university to concertedly respond to antisemitism on campus.

By Dion J. Pierre, The Algemeiner

The Jewish Alumni Alliance at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT JAA) has issued an open letter calling on university president Sally Kornbluth to address the poor health of a campus culture befouled by antisemitic harassment and intimidation, citing a recent smear campaign targeting a professor whose research is supported by the State of Israel.

The group’s letter followed a series of incidents that began in November, when the the MIT Coalition for Palestine (C4P) published an op-ed in MIT’s official campus newspaper, The Tech, which described Professor Daniela Rus of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) as promoting “apartheid and genocide” because some of her research is funded by Israel’s Ministry of Defense for its potential to improve national security.

“At the end of the day, MIT’s racism and racist discipline cannot counteract one fact: Daniela Rus is complicit in doing research for genocide,” C4P wrote in the Nov. 7 article, which The Tech has since pulled from its website.

“We therefore call on Daniela Rus to immediately terminate all [Israel Ministry of Defense] funded projects and for MIT to provide transitional funding to all affected graduate students.”

C4P then resorted a month later to creating “Wanted” posters featuring Rus’ face and plastering them across the campus, prompting a statement from Kornbluth, who has herself been criticized for failing to respond sufficiently to the misconduct and vitriol of pro-Hamas students.

“For more than a year, our community has grappled with issues around free expression, including the question of when expression crosses a line into harassment and personal targeting, which we must not and will not tolerate,” Kornbluth wrote in a Dec. 6 message to the campus community after the posters were discovered that morning.

“I write now because some very disturbing actions discovered this morning surely crossed that line. These included the posting of ‘Wanted’ posters aimed at a member of our faculty, Professor Daniela Rus, and similar messages spraypainted [sic] on Institute property in multiple locations.”

She continued, “No matter how passionately someone feels about a cause, this kind of direct personal attack on any member of our community is out of bounds — a violation of the Institute’s strongly held values. Today’s actions also included obvious vandalism.

Kornbluth noted that Rus’ lab has been “subjected to an unacceptable pattern of escalating provocations” for over a month.

MIT JAA said in its letter on Tuesday that Kornbluth’s alleged negligence and indifference to extremism fostered the environment she is now forced to condemn.

“We would like to thank you for condemning the actions targeting Professor Daniela Rus and her laboratory and we hope that those responsible will be promptly identified and appropriately disciplined. We must, however, point out that the egregious actions targeting Professor Rus have been enabled by the pervasive and hostile atmosphere of antisemitism and harassment of Jews that has been allowed to flourish on the MIT campus, with a noticeable acceleration since Oct. 7, 2023,” the group said in a statement posted on X/Twitter.

“This poisonous atmosphere persists because MIT leadership and administrators have been unwilling to take actions necessary to squarely address and decisively eliminate this antisemitic scourge.”

MIT JAA then cited contradictions in the university’s responses to bigotry and discrimination, arguing that its minimalist approach to disciplining antisemitic anti-Zionists, which included defending the behavior as lawful expression of free speech, would never have been pursued had the activists targeted another minority group.

“It is unique in the case of Jews, however, that MIT leadership and administrators appear willing to accept continued harassment, all in the name of free speech,” the group continued.

“This neglect of duty has resulted in the creation of an atmosphere where targeting a professor and her team, including with distribution of ‘Wanted’ posters, for all intents and purposes, appears to perpetrators as permitted and even sanctioned.”

The group concluded by imploring the university to concertedly respond to antisemitism on campus, “including working with law enforcement to appropriately address and end what has become a chronically menacing environment for Jews and individuals who associate with Jews, where threats of violence made to individual persons, as well as to the MIT Jewish community at large, are now commonplace.”

MIT has ignored numerous complaints of antisemitic discrimination, multiple students have alleged since the 2023-2024 academic year.

However, the school has evaded being scrutinized as closely as other institutions of its caliber, such as Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania. In March, MIT student Talia Khan argued that lawmakers and higher education watchdogs should focus on it as well.

“I’ve become traumatized,” Khan told members of the US House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

“MIT has become overrun by terrorist supporters that directly threaten the lives of Jews on our campus. Members of the anti-Israel club on our campus have stated that violence against Jew who supports Israel, including women and children, is acceptable. When this was reported to president Kornbluth and senior MIT administration, the issue was never dealt with. Then, administrators pleaded ignorance when we reminded them that no action had been taken, saying that they either forgot about it or missed the email.”

Khan went on to recount MIT’s alleged efforts to suppress expressions of solidarity with Israel after Hamas’s massacre across southern Israel last Oct. 7, which included ordering Jewish students to remove Israeli flags from public display while allowing Palestinian flags to fly across campus.

Khan also said that staff were ignored after reporting their fears that their lives were at risk, following an incident in which a mob of anti-Zionists amassed in front of the MIT Israel Internship office and attempted to infiltrate it, banging on its doors while “screaming” that Jews are committing genocide.

In the past, Kornbluth has suspended anti-Zionist groups for breaking campus rules, but she has always maintained that she does not necessarily disagree with the content of their speech.

For many observers, her official stance countenanced and even energized the radicalization of the student body, which perceived her comments as an implied approval of their ideology by not outwardly condemning it.

Recent developments point to a reckoning with these policy decisions. Last month, the university banned from campus a student who penned an article which argued that violence is a legitimate method of effecting political change and, moreover, advancing the pro-Palestinian movement.

Titled “On Pacifism,” the article — published in the MIT student publication Written Revolution and flanked by images of members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), an internationally designated terrorist group — argued that activists have failed to stop Israel’s war against Hamas and sunder the US-Israel relationship because of “our own decision to embrace nonviolence as our primary vehicle of change.”

The author, PhD candidate Prahlad Iyengar, continued, “One year into a horrific genocide, it is time for the movement to begin wreaking havoc, or else, as we’ve seen, business will indeed go on as usual …We have a duty to escalate for Palestine, and as I hope I’ve argued, the traditional pacifist strategies aren’t working because they are ‘designed into’ the system we fight against.”