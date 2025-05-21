Netanyahu says war may end only if Trump’s Gaza relocation proposal is implemented

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

During his first press conference since 2024, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cited US President Donald Trump’s Gaza relocation plan as a condition for ending the war in Gaza.

“I am ready to end the war on clear conditions that will guarantee Israel’s security: the release of the hostages, the removal of Hamas from power, full disarmament, and we are implementing the Trump plan.”

Shortly after taking office for the second time, Trump announced a plan for Gaza that would “permanently” resettle the civilian population in third-party countries, with the US taking control of the coastal enclave and rebuilding it as a Middle Eastern “Riviera.”

Netanyahu praised the accomplishments of the war in Gaza so far and the return of most of the hostages, announcing that there are currently 20 hostages still alive.

“We have returned so far 197 hostages, of whom 148 are alive. 20 are alive; we will return them all,” he said.

He added that he would consider hostage deals coinciding with temporary ceasefires.

“If there is an opportunity for a temporary ceasefire to return hostages, we are prepared for it,” he said.

Netanyahu defended his decision to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip despite harsh criticism from ministers, Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, who claimed the policy was “giving oxygen” to Hamas.

He said that to maintain a close relationship with Israel’s allies, his government must play a role in averting a humanitarian crisis in Gaza while ensuring the aid delivered doesn’t fall into the hands of Hamas.

Netanyahu described the three-phase plan, beginning with “basic food now,” to prevent the humanitarian crisis, partnering with US companies to open up distribution points in Gaza and the creation of a “sterile zone” in Gaza that will allow Palestinian civilians to seek shelter.

“In this zone, which will be free of Hamas, residents of Gaza will receive full humanitarian aid,” he explained.