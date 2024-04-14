‘Next time will be worse’ – Iran threatens Israel not to retaliate

Iranian military commander says Tehran will attack Israel more harshly, target U.S. assets should Jerusalem retaliate.

By World Israel News Staff

Iranian officials threatened to launch an additional, escalatory attack on Israel, should Jerusalem retaliate for an unprecedented missile and drone attack carried out by Iran overnight Saturday.

“Our response will be much larger than tonight’s military action if Israel retaliates against Iran,” the Iranian armed forces’ Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, told Press TV, state-controlled TV news outlet.

Bagheri added that Iran would target U.S. bases across the Middle East, should Washington support Israel in its retaliation.

Hossein Salami, the Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, said that Iran would respond with vigor to any Israeli response.

“From now on, if the Zionist regime attacks our interests, assets, figures, and citizens at any point, it will face counterattack from within the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Salami told Press TV.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on social media platform X that while Iran was , Tehran would not hesitate to once again attack Israel.

“Exercising the right of legitimate defense shows Iran’s responsible approach to regional and international peace and security,” Amir-Abdollahian wrote, describing the massive aerial barrage as a self-defense maneuver.

“At this point, the Islamic Republic of Iran has no intention of continuing defensive operations, but if necessary, it will not hesitate to protect its legitimate interests against any new aggression,” he added.

It’s unclear if that sentiment would apply to an Israeli strike on Iranian assets outside of the country, or attacks on Iranian proxy groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon or the Houthis in Yemen.

Several countries, including neighboring Jordan, have called for Israel and Iran to deescalate tensions.

Russia, which maintains warm relations with Iran, was critical not to single out Tehran in a statement about the strike.

“We express our extreme concern over another dangerous escalation in the region,” Russia’s foreign ministry said. “We call on all parties involved to exercise restraint.”