‘No surrender’ – 3 arrested in Jerusalem protests against ceasefire

Demonstrators block a road in Jerusalem during a protest against the current hostage deal with Hamas, January 18, 2025. (Flash90/Chaim Goldberg) פורום תקווה ימין

The ceasefire “will plunge Israel into a national tragedy for decades to come,” says father of fallen soldier.

By World Israel News Staff

Thousands of protesters gathered in Jerusalem on Saturday evening, urging the government not to implement a ceasefire and hostage deal.

Many of those participating in the protest are members of the Gvura Forum, an umbrella group advocating for the families of fallen soldiers and terror victims.

Protesters held signs demanding the death penalty for terrorists and warning that freed terrorists have killed Israelis after their release.

Some demonstrators dressed up as terrorists, painting their hands red to symbolize blood.

Mock corpses wrapped in Jewish burial shrouds were carried by protesters, illustrating the potential murders of Israeli citizens following the mass release of terrorists.

Yehoshua Shani, whose IDF soldier son was killed battling Hamas terrorists during the October 7th terror invasion, addressed the crowd.

“Hundreds of arch-terrorists will be released into the streets. We have seen in the past how this ended. Freeing hundreds of murderers and leaders of terrorist organizations during a time of war encourages terrorism, and an immediate risk to the security of Israeli citizens,” Shani said.

Shani criticized the deal’s framework, which see the 98 hostages freed in various phases.

Many in Israel have expressed skepticism that the deal will hold for long enough to see the release of hostages included in the second and third stages.

The current deal “will leave behind dozens of new ‘Ron Arads’,” Shani said, referring to an Israeli pilot taken hostage in Syria in the 1980s, whose body has never been recovered.

He added that the ceasefire “will plunge Israel into a national tragedy for decades to come.”

After demonstrators blocked traffic under the Chords Bridge, police worked to disperse the protest.

Three demonstrators were arrested, according to a statement from the police.