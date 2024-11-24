‘None of them will get away’ – Netanyahu vows Israel will ‘deal’ with UAE rabbi’s murderers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walking outside his office at the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem on September 9, 2024. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israel’s prime minister vows to ‘deal with’ murderers of Rabbi Zvi Kogan – as well as ‘those who dispatched them,’ in a veiled threat against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Sunday that Israel would bring the killers of a rabbi serving in the United Arab Emirates to justice – as well as their handlers, in a veiled threat to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister’s Office and Israel’s Foreign Ministry issued a joint statement announcing that authorities in the UAE had found the body of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, a 41-year-old Israeli-Moldovan dual citizen who had been serving as a Chabad emissary in Abu Dhabi, where he ran a kosher grocery store.

At the weekly government meeting Sunday, Netanyahu expressed “deep outrage” over the killing, which he described as “an abhorrent antisemitic terrorist attack.”

During the meeting, Netanyahu offered his “heartfelt condolences to the Kogan family,” while pledging that Israel would bring the murderers to justice – along with “those who dispatched them,” hinting at a possible reprisal against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“On your behalf, I also send heartfelt condolences to the Kogan family. The State of Israel will use all means, and will deal with these murderers, and those who dispatched them, to the fullest extent of the law. None of them will get away.”

The prime minister also addressed claims by Hamas that a female hostage was recently killed in an Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza.

Netanyahu emphasized that Israel is “checking the information,” while adding that “at this stage” it “cannot be verified.”

Reiterating previous statements, Netanyahu offered $5 million in cash, along with promises of safe passage, to any Gazan who frees an Israeli hostage, while vowing that any terrorists who harm hostages “will pay the price.”

“Whoever dares to harm the lives of our hostages – will pay the price. I also said and I repeat: Whoever brings a hostage alive out of Gaza will receive $5 million; others who bring valuable information will also be compensated.”

“I appeal to the residents of Gaza: You can choose life and ensure your future and that of your families, or you can cling to death and destruction. The choice is yours; choose life.”