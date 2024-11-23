Hamas claims female hostage killed during Gaza strike, IDF warns of psychological terror

People walk by photographs of Israelis still held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. May 28, 2024. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Hamas claims that a female Israeli hostage was killed in a northern Gaza strike, the BBC reports.

On Saturday, Abu Obeida Hamas’s armed wing spokesman made the claim and said another female hostage was injured and in danger.

He said, “The danger still threatens the life of another female (prisoner) who was with her.”

The IDF later stated that it is “currently assessing the information” and cannot “confirm or deny its authenticity.”

“IDF representatives are in contact with her family and providing them with any available information,” the statement continued. The IDF emphasized that Hamas employs “psychological terror” and acts with “cruelty.”

“The IDF urges everyone to avoid spreading rumors or publicizing comments that could cause harm to the families of the hostages,” the statement concluded.

After despairing of a hostage release deal, there is some indication that Hamas may be willing to negotiate.

Last week, a senior defense official reported that Hamas has given up on its demand that Israel commit to an immediate and permanent ceasefire before freeing hostages.

This demand created a major impasse between Israel and Hamas during repeated hostage deal negotiations.

The official indicated that Israel may be closer to reaching a hostage release agreement with Hamas than at any time in the past year.

The proposal includes a 42-day pause in fighting coinciding with the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The official explained, “There will be a price to the deal, but we are convinced that after 42 days, we’ll know how to return to fighting.”

Given the fact that Hamas repeatedly steals humanitarian aid, the official indicated that Israel is seeking the assistance of a private company that will be in charge of distributing the aid to Gazan civilians without Hamas’s interference.

He confirmed that the Palestinian Authority would not be in charge of distributing aid to Gazans at the end of the war.