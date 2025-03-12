‘Over 2,000 attempted terror attacks in past year’

Israeli security forces seen during a military operation in the city of Jenin, February 25, 2025. (Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

Unlike previous operations in Judea and Samaria, which typically involved withdrawals within days or weeks, ‘Iron Wall’ is characterized by a more prolonged presence.

By Yaakov Lappin, JNS

The Israel Defense Forces’ “Operation Iron Wall,” an extensive and ongoing counterterrorism effort in Judea and Samaria launched on Jan. 21, is seeing the Israeli military take a new, decisive and sustained approach.

“Iron Wall,” which is particularly focused on the Jenin, Tulkarem and Nur al-Shams camps, has involved elite units, armored vehicles (tanks and Eitan armored personnel carriers) and a prolonged Israeli ground presence, reflecting a shift in Israel’s approach to counterterrorism in this sector.

The failed mass bombing in Bat Yam and Holon on Feb. 20 is a vivid reminder of the ongoing lethal terror threat to Israeli cities emanating from Samaria in particular.

On Monday, a terrorist hurled rocks at an Israeli vehicle traveling on a civilian road near Odala, south of Nablus, injuring an Israeli baby. The infant was treated by medical staff at the scene.

On Tuesday, elite forces operating under Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) intelligence guidance eliminated multiple armed terrorists in Jenin and nearby Qabatiya, and arrested a senior terror suspect.

The Israeli forces encountered several armed terrorists who had barricaded themselves inside a building in Jenin. After an exchange of fire, two of the terrorists were eliminated and another wounded, according to the IDF.

The IDF further stated that security forces had identified and destroyed two vehicles in Jenin loaded with weapons and explosives intended for terrorist attacks.

A military source highlighted the growing threat in Judea and Samaria, telling JNS that, “In the past year alone, there have been over 2,000 attempted terrorist attacks. Some we managed to prevent, others we did not. We have seen attacks carried out, and we launched this operation because we continue to see the intent, motivation and capability to carry out terror attacks.”

The source confirmed that “a small number of tanks have been used in the operation,” noting that “this is not something we have seen in this area for a long time.” The IDF is “using all available tools to combat terror while minimizing harm to civilians,” the source added.

Moreover, unlike previous operations in Judea and Samaria, which typically involved withdrawals within days or weeks, “Iron Wall” is characterized by a more prolonged presence.

“The IDF has conducted operations in Judea and Samaria before, but this one is more extensive. It is an intensified presence within the terror strongholds,” the source explained.

The primary focus remains in northern Samaria.

“Jenin is the central hotspot, followed by Tulkarem and Nur Shams,” the source said. “We are also continuing counterterrorism activities across Judea and Samaria, including nightly arrests.”

The source clarified that the terrorist threats are varied, involving both structured organizations and “lone wolf” attackers. “We are seeing both organized attacks influenced by Hamas and independent assailants. There is no single dominant faction.”

The source also confirmed that there is a clear Iranian influence, both in terms of ideology and through weapons smuggled from Jordan and other external sources.

The IDF announced on Saturday that security forces had located a vehicle containing three firearms and ammunition magazines in the village of Immatin, west of Nablus.

The military revealed on March 6 that forces had discovered and destroyed an improvised bomb-making laboratory and a weapons cache in the Samaria region.

Soldiers from the Shimshon Battalion, part of the Kfir Brigade, located and dismantled a lab for producing explosive devices and a storage facility containing approximately 100 pipe bombs, eight underground explosives and a system for activating explosive devices.

Additionally, security forces located and destroyed “another improvised drone production facility and several buildings used as terror infrastructure in Tulkarem.”

One of the key challenges facing the IDF in this operation is the extensive use of civilian infrastructure by terrorist groups, the source said.

“We are seeing terrorists operating from within civilian-populated areas, including mosques, schools and even kindergartens. They plant roadside bombs under main roads and wait for our forces to pass before detonating them,” the source added.

“To neutralize these hidden explosives, we often have to dig up entire roads, which results in extensive damage. But this is necessary to prevent casualties among our soldiers,” the source explained.

The source also stressed that the IDF is taking measures to repair infrastructure damage to the extent possible following counter-IED operations.

Looking ahead, “Iron Wall” signals a fundamental shift in Israel’s security approach in Judea and Samaria. The open-ended presence of IDF forces in terrorist strongholds, the increased use of armored units and the deployment of elite counterterrorism forces all point to an intensification in Israel’s efforts to dismantle terror networks.