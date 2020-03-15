Palestinian Authority denies Jewish history in Jerusalem

The Palestinian Authority continually accuses Israel of fabricating Jewish history in Jerusalem.

By Joshua Robbin Marks, World Israel News

A Palestinian Media Watch investigation found numerous instances of Palestinian Authority official media sources denying Jewish history in Jerusalem, accusing Jews of “defiling” the Al-Aqsa Mosque by visiting the Temple Mount and claiming all of Israel for Islam from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.

An official PA TV rebroadcast echoed previous statements by Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas back in 2015 that Jews who visit the Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism, “defile” the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The rebroadcast aired on Jan. 28, 2020 which is the day that President Donald Trump announced his peace plan for the region.

Recent official PA sources also echoed previous statements by Abbas that accused Israel of “Judaizing” Jerusalem. Two recent PA TV broadcasts accused Israel of attempting to “invent an imaginary history” during archaeological digs and calling the “alleged Temple story” in Jerusalem “a mix of fables and myths.”

Finally, the PMW investigation exposed official PA statements claiming all of Israel for Islam, what is called an Islamic Waqf – a religious trust that is irrevocable and that can include land rights.

The PA’s Supreme Shariah Judge and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Shariah Justice Mahmoud Al-Habbash for example was quoted in the Jan. 28, 2020 edition of the official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida as saying that Jerusalem is “Islamic and Arabic” and an “exclusive Islamic right.”

Despite the denial of Jewish history in Jerusalem, there is overwhelming archaeological evidence for Jewish history on the Temple Mount including inscriptions, coins and other ancient artifacts, many found through the Temple Mount Sifting Project, an archaeological project begun in 2004 that carefully examines artifacts in 9,000 tons of soil removed in a haphazard fashion in 1999 from the Temple Mount by the Waqf.