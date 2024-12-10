Palestinian Authority mouthpiece slams ‘white, racist’ Americans for electing Donald Trump

Official Palestinian Authority daily repeatedly accuses President-elect Donald Trump of ‘racism,’ castigates ‘white and racist majority’ of Americans for backing him in 2024 election.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Palestinian Authority-controlled media outlets have repeatedly castigated not only President-elect Donald Trump before and after his election last month, but have also taken aim at the more than 77.2 million American voters who sent him back to the White House.

An analysis of official Palestinian Authority media outlets conducted by Palestinian Media Watch found numerous instances before and after the November election of attacks against both Trump and the United States as a whole, over his election.

On November 7th, two days after the election, the PA-controlled daily newspaper Al-Hayat Al-Jadida ran a piece by columnist Omar Hilmi al-Ghoul castigating Trump as “racist,” and denouncing the “white and racist majority” of Americans for voting him into office.

“The white and racist majority from among the Evangelists voted for Republican candidate [Trump]. More than this, the president-elect succeeded in penetrating sectors of black and Latino Americans, despite his racism, and they voted for him.”

On November 3rd, two days before the presidential election, PA television hosted Syrian pundit Tahsin Halabi on its Capital of Capitals program, during which Halabi accused the American public of chauvinism.

“The American public is a chauvinist public,” Halabi said. “It will not let a woman be president.”

Nor were the criticisms of the United States limited to media outlets.

On November 15th, Mahmoud al-Habbash, an advisor to PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, said in an interview published on YouTube that the U.S. was lying about its desire to end the war in Gaza, calling Israel America’s “errand boy.”

“You say that Israel is imposing its will on the U.S. That isn’t correct. The truth is that the one who is imposing its will is the U.S. Israel is working as ‘an errand boy’… for the U.S. and for the U.S. administration.”

“It is carrying out the policies of the American administration… We must not be deceived by the American attempts to mislead world public opinion and present the US as if it is actually interested in stopping the [Gaza] war.”

The U.S., al-Habbash continued, is the “main threat to humanity,” and is to blame “for the lack of security, peace, and stability in the Middle East region, and the world.”