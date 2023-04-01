Palestinian media: Car ramming terrorist was officer in PA security services

“Our enemies are raising their heads and attempting the murder of Jews just because they are Jews.”

By World Israel News Staff

A Palestinian terrorist who hit three Israelis on Saturday night in a car ramming attack was an officer in the Palestinian Authority security services, Palestinian media reports said.

Mahmud Baradiyah, 23, from a village near Hebron, injured three Israelis, one seriously, before being shot dead.

Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas’ ruling Fatah faction recently bragged about its “two terror fronts:” Fatah’s military wing the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, and the PA’s security services.

Last September, Ahmed Ayman Abed, a graduate from the Palestinian Authority’s police academy who worked in the Palestinian security services’ intelligence branch, killed an Israeli soldier, Maj. Bar Falach.

Several months earlier, PA security officer Muhammad Husam al-Tubasi was arrested over his involvement in terror attacks against Israeli forces.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Chairman, and Yesha Council Head, Shlomo Ne’eman, responded to Saturday night’s attack: “Once again, our enemies are raising their heads and attempting the murder of Jews just because they are Jews.”

The attack came during the Muslim month of Ramadan, which has seen a spike in Palestinian violence.

The army on Friday announced a closure on Judea and Samaria, barring entry to Palestinians over the first and last days of Passover.

The current wave of Palestinian terror attacks have left 15 Israelis dead and several more seriously hurt.