‘Pay for your own security,’ Trump tells Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The royal couple moved to Los Angeles shortly before Canada and the U.S. shut their borders due to the coronavirus.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

Following news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had moved to Los Angeles, President Donald Trump said the government will not pay for their security.

“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada,” Trump tweeted on Sunday. “Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!” he wrote.

Following Trump’s tweet, a spokeswoman for the Duke and Duchess said the couple has “no plans” to ask the U.S. to pay for their security and “privately funded security arrangements” have already been made.

The Independent reports that the U.S. and UK have a longstanding agreement to pay for security protection when senior diplomats and members of the Royal Family visit each other’s country.

However, this protection ends once Prince Harry and Markle lose their royal status after March 31st.

The Sun broke the news on Thursday that the couple moved to Los Angeles shortly before Canada and the U.S. shut their borders due to the coronavirus.

According to the report, they decided to move to Los Angeles because the Canadian government made it “clear” that it, too, would not pay for their security after March 31.

In addition, Markle, a U.S. citizen, would be required to pay income taxes to both the U.S. and Canada.

“They were told getting work visas in Canada would be difficult and because Meghan remains a U.S. citizen, so is taxed on her worldwide income, she would end up paying in the U.S. and Canada,” the report said.

After Tuesday, the couple will no longer be allowed to carry the title of “His or Her Royal Highness” or use the “SussexRoyal brand” for the charities they support.

In January, the couple announced they were leaving the Royal Family and subsequently moved to Canada.

Multiple reports say they made the move to Canada because Markle wasn’t getting a fair chance from the British tabloids or from the Royal Family.

Advocates of the Royal Family argued that it had bent over backwards to accommodate the couple.