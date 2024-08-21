Police foil attempted terror attack targeting Israeli drivers

Arab-Israeli teens boys planned to hurl firebombs at Jewish motorists on highway in northern Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

Local police officers in the city of Karmiel thwarted an attempted terror attack, which would have targeted Israeli drivers, in northern Israel earlier in August.

Two Arab-Israeli teenage boys, whose identities were not made public due to their age, were arrested and transferred to the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal intelligence agency, for questioning.

Details about the planned attack were revealed in an indictment against the defendants on Wednesday morning, as a gag order on reporting about the incident was lifted.

The two suspects, dressed in black clothing, purchased a large amount of gasoline at a fuel station in northern Israel.

They then rode their electric bicycles to a nearby parking lot at the Gilon Junction, according to the indictment.

Karmiel police officers discovered the boys filling up glass bottles with gasoline, presumably to make Molotov cocktails, while filming themselves.

It’s likely that the teens planned on broadcasting the attack on a social media platform, such as TikTok.

Police moved swiftly to arrest the teens, who admitted that they were planning on hurling the firebombs at Jewish drivers on a nearby highway.

In recent years, Molotov cocktail attacks on Jewish drivers have resulted in serious injury and even death.

Karmiel was the site of a recent terror attack, in which one soldier was killed and another seriously wounded.

The soldiers, who were off-duty at the time, were walking in a local mall when an Arab-Israeli from the nearby town of Nahf, Jawad Rabia, began stabbing them in an unprovoked attack.

Alexander Yakiminsky, 19, managed to fatally shoot the attacker wit his service weapon. Tragically, Yakiminsky succumed to wounds sustained in the attack several hours later.

“The residents [of Karmiel] are furious because potential attackers also live among us, they work with us- whether it’s a bakery, a vegetable shop, or a clothing store,” Daniella, a local, told TPS.

“They buy or rent apartments for living in Karmiel, often moving [to Karmiel] from the same Arab villages where recent terrorists have emerged, like Tamra, Shefa-‘Amr, and now also Nahf.”