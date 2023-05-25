‘RED BUTTON’? Trump roasts DeSantis’ 2024 presidential launch, refers to ‘friend’ Kim Jung un May 25, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/red-button-trump-roasts-desantis-2024-presidential-launch-refers-to-friend-kim-jung-un/ Email Print Former President Trump slams Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on Truth Social after the Florida Governor announces his 2024 presidential campaign. In a particularly bizarre post, Trump wrote, “Rob, my Red Button is bigger, better and stronger, and is working (TRUTH!), yours does not! (per my conversation with Kim Jung un, of North Korea, soon to become my friend!). 2024 Presidential electionDonald TrumpRon DeSantis