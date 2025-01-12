Settlement leaders to attend Trump’s inauguration

Samaria regional council head Yossi Dagan and Israel Ganz, Head of Binyamin Regional Council attend a Finance committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 11, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Representatives of the Israeli settler movement invited to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration later this month.

By World Israel News Staff

A delegation representing Israeli towns and cities in Judea and Samaria will attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, January 20th, an organization aligned with the settlement announced over the weekend.

The Yesha Council, an umbrella organization representing the Israeli municipal bodies across Judea and Samaria, said Saturday night that it will be dispatching a delegation next week, after the Trump transition team invited settlement leaders to attend the incoming president’s inauguration.

“Next week, a delegation from the Yesha Council will participate in the inauguration ceremony of President Trump,” the council wrote on its Facebook account.

The delegation is slated to include several prominent leaders from the Yesha Council, including council chairman Israel Ganz, who also serves as mayor of the Binyamin Regional Council, Samaria Regional Council mayor Yossi Dagan, and Oranit Mayor Or Peron-Zumer.

“We are leaving on behalf of Judea and Samaria residents to stand alongside our friend and President Trump at the inauguration,” Ganz said, according to Arutz Sheva.

“The invitation we received from the administration reflects shared values between Israel, the settlements, and the U.S. rooted in biblical principles.”

“We share a common value struggle against the global axis of evil, with the settlements being the spearhead protecting Israel, the U.S., and the free world. We believe significant achievements can bring stability to the world order, and we wish Trump success in this endeavor. We continue to strengthen ties with top administration officials for this purpose.”

During their visit, the delegation will present the new president with a letter thanking him for his recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and the relocation of the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Last month, the Trump transition team issued invitations to the Yesha Council leaders.

In 2017, a smaller delegation representing the Yesha Council was invited to Trump’s first presidential inauguration.

The Trump transition team has also invited to the inauguration ceremony the families of seven American hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip.