Shin Bet and IDF destroy bomb factory in Nablus, arrest 14 terrorists

Israeli army vehicles patrol during clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli troops during a raid on the Balata refugee camp. July 16, 2024. (Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/FLASH90)

Since October 7th, 4,400 terror suspects have been arrested in Judea and Samaria, 1,850 affiliated with Hamas.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Shin Bet and the IDF destroyed a bomb-making facility in Nablus and arrested 14 wanted terrorists on Wednesday, Israel’s military reports.

They also retaliated after terrorists threw explosives at troops.

In Dheisha and Dawha, the IDF arrested an additional 3 people and confiscated materials for making weapons.

In Kalandiya, Israel’s security forces arrested 2 suspected terrorists and interrogated dozens of others.

A recent report released by Rescuers Without Borders documented more than 3,200 acts of Palestinian terror in Judea and Samaria during the first half of 2024.

The figure represents an average of 545 attacks each month.

Between January and the end of June, 14 people were killed and 155 injured in terror attacks, the emergency response organization said in its biannual report.

During the first six months of this year, the Rescuer Without Borders’ first responders recorded an overall 3,272 acts of terror.

Iran is continuing its efforts to flood Judea and Samaria with weapons, IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari warned on Sunday.

“For years Iran has been arming terror organizations in Middle East, including [creating] smuggling infrastructure for bombs,” he added.

These efforts include the smuggling into Israel of anti-personnel mines for use in terror attacks, said Hagari, noting that the IDF and ISA had disrupted many such plots.

“We are determined to act against Iranian terror in all places,” he stated.

Harel Chorev, head of the Doron Halpern Middle East Network Analysis Desk at the Moshe Dayan Center at Tel Aviv University, says that since Hamas’s Oct. 7 invasion of southern Israel, the IDF has “taken off the gloves” in Judea and Samaria.

The Israeli Air Force has started operating in the area for the first time since the Second Intifada in 2000.

Until Oct. 7, it was up to ground forces to deal with terrorists in Judea and Samaria, “a much longer and more cumbersome process,” Chorev said.