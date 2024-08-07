Shin Bet readies Jerusalem bunker for Netanyahu family amid Iranian threat

Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, prepare for state visit on March 9th, 2023. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO)

The National Management Center is in an undisclosed location in Jerusalem and was constructed after the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

An underground bunker to protect Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his family, and government leaders during a severe attack is being readied by Shin Bet, according to the Walla News site.

The bunker, constructed eighteen years ago, is strong enough to withstand impact from various weapons, has a command and control center, and is connected directly to the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv.

The fact that the bunker, also known as the National Management Center, hasn’t been used yet in the nearly 10 months of Israel’s war with Hamas until now is an indication that Israel’s security forces are taking Iran’s threat of a revenge attack against Israel seriously.

After the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh last week in Tehran, Iran has threatened a severe retaliatory attack against Israel.

So far, Israel has not claimed responsibility for the elimination of Haniyeh.

However, Israel has admitted it assassinated senior Hezbollah commander Faoud Shukr, and the Lebanese terror group has also threatened retaliatory strikes against Israel for Shukr’s death.

The need to protect Netanyahu is emphasized after recent remarks from Iranian officials.

A member of Iran’s parliament, Mohammad Qassim Osmani, said every member of the government is willing to be martyred for the mission of killing Netanyahu.

He added, “We will trample on the heads of the Zionist regime.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, said the revenge strike would target “the residences of the chief criminals.”

The National Management Center is in an undisclosed location in Jerusalem and was constructed after the Second Lebanon War in 2006 by recommendation by the Winograd Commission.

The bunker was last used in 2018 during high-level security cabinet meetings to prevent leaks.

During Iran’s attack against Israel in April, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu moved into the home of billionaire Simon Falic’s family in Jerusalem, which has an anti-missile shelter.

Shortly after the October 7th invasion, the Netanyahus divided their time between Falic’s home and their recently renovated property in Caesarea.