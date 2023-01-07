TEL AVIV: Thousands march against new Netanyahu government, say fighting for democracy January 8, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/tel-aviv-thousands-march-against-new-netanyahu-government-say-fighting-for-democracy/ Email Print Thousands of left-wing Israelis protested in Tel Aviv Saturday night against the new Israeli government. Israel National News noted that Likud MK Hanoch Milwidsky shared a photo of one of the protesters on Twitter, writing: “The flag of the enemy at a protest against the judicial reform. Does anyone else need an explanation of why this reform is so necessary?” Leftist activists are currently marching through Tel Aviv protesting the new right-wing government. The protesters can be heard chanting: “Democracy or jail.” @ArutzSheva_En @netanyahu @itamarbengvir @Likud_Party #Netanyahu #Israel #telaviv @TelAviv pic.twitter.com/M0z8Clbf0x — Agencia AJN (@AgenciaAJN) January 7, 2023 2022 electionsBenjamin Netanyahuleft-wingLeftistsTel Aviv