The imam on Trump’s inauguration program

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

“The time may be soon to go back home,” Imam Husham Al-Husainy told CBS News.

The year was 2003 and Al-Husainy, along with the other Iraqi Shiite ‘refugees’ filling Dearborn’s Muslim community, had gotten their fondest wish when the United States removed Saddam Hussein.

Imam Husham Al-Husainy never did “go back home” to his native Iraq. Instead, alongside urging his congregants to vote in Iraq’s elections, spent the next 20 years interfering in ours, exploiting faked hate crimes to call for Sharia law, and moving back and forth between parties.

While the Iraq War would in retrospect be blamed on conservatives and Jews, it was the Shiite lobby in Dearborn, Michigan that was the most vocal in keeping the pressure on in Iraq.

After the first Bush administration’s failed regime change operation to remove Saddam in 1991, the U.S. imposed a ‘No Fly Zone’ to protect the Shiite rebels, some of whom fled to Dearborn.

Dearborn, once the center of a thriving industry, became the American capital of a Shiite Jihadist movement where Hezbollah flags were flown and “Death to America” was chanted.

Even their initial enthusiasm for America’s overthrow of Saddam gave way to support for Shiite supremacy against Iraq’s minorities along with Israel and the United States of America.

And the Iraqis who had backed Republicans to overthrow Saddam turned around and supported the Democrats so that their fellow Shiites would be able to take over Iraq after Saddam’s fall.

That also explains how Imam Al-Husainy ended up being scheduled to deliver a ‘benediction’ on the leaked program for the Trump inauguration.

Dearborn’s Shiite vote has swung back and forth between Democrats and Republicans based on what they wanted to see happen in the Middle East. After Oct 7, Dearborn cast its bet on the GOP to stop Israel and save Hamas.

Imam Al-Husainy’s inclusion in the inauguration program signaled the Shiite Lobby’s new power. That power was meant to be used not so much for Dearborn, as for Iran’s agenda.

In 2022, Al-Husayini gloated over the expansionism of Iran or “the Islamic Republic. They are now the light going into Lebanon, to Syria, to Iraq, to Yemen.”

Back in 2003 Al-Husainy was in Iran, after representing Ayatollah Mohammed Baqir al-Hakim who had “15,000 Iraqi troops armed and trained by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard”.

The IRGC, Iran’s global terrorist arm, was behind Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and countless other Islamic terrorist groups.

Hakim’s Supreme Council for Islamic Revolution in Iraq would later seize power. Its Badr Brigade would spawn Jihadists at war with America including Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the terror leader known as ‘The Engineer’, who would be taken out by the Trump administration in the same airstrike that also took out Iran’s IRGC terror boss Qasem Soleimani.

Like many Shiites, Imam Al-Husainy stewed over the deaths of Soleimani and ‘The Engineer’.

Al-Husainy’s Facebook page and that of his Dearborn mosque, the Karbalaa Islamic Education Center, put up posters and images praising the dead terrorists.

“They killed me on Friday, so they rose up for me on Friday,” a caption for Al-Muhandis read. His personal Facebook page published a picture of the terrorist under the caption of “I died for you to live free” and pictures praising Soleimani.

A post speculated that the incorrectly reported death of CIA agent Michael D’Andrea was Allah’s revenge for Soleimani’s death. Another called the terrorists “martyrs”.

Whether it was Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen or Gaza, the chief consideration for Dearborn’s Shiite Lobby was the victory of Iran and its Shiite Jihadis.

Alongside funerals and fasts, Imam Husham Al-Husainy rallied his mosquegoers in the streets waving Iraqi flags when Shiites hung Saddam, or to curse and denounce the Saudis, Israel or Turkey for interfering with Shiite ambitions.

“Death to the impure house of Saud,” Al-Husainy could be heard yelling at one of the Karbalaa’s centers’ many rallies. “O agents of the Jews. Stop the killing in Yemen.”

The Shiite mosque was outraged because the Houthi Jihadists in Yemen were being bombed. Once the bombings would end, the Houthis would fight the US Navy in keeping with their motto, “Death to America, Death to Israel and a Curse Upon the Jews”.

Dearborn’s Shiite lobby proved adept at entryism into American politics. Al-Husayini popped up at the DNC’s Winter Meeting to deliver a ‘prayer’ to stop “oppression and occupation.”

The ‘prayer’, widely seen as being aimed at America and Israel led to Al-Husainy’s appearances on Sean Hannity’s show where he screamed for 5 minutes to avoid answering whether he supported Hezbollah. On Hannity’s Fox News show, he appeared to admit that he did.

A media account described him as having “held up a portrait of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah.” His Facebook page included a description of Hezbollah as part of the “axis of resistance”.

When Shaima Alawadi, an Iraqi Shiite refugee, was beaten to death by her husband in a staged hate crime, Islamists rushed to blame Islamophobia and enlist BLM. In Dearborn, Al-Husainy led a protest chanting, “Shaima and Trayvon are the same, the only difference is the name.”

And after Muslim mobs murdered Americans in Benghazi, which was falsely blamed on a movie about Mohammed, Imam Al-Husayini insisted that “they should put a law not to insult a spiritual leader”.

Imposing Sharia law on Americans was a theme he returned to again when Korans were found burned in front of Al-Husayini’s Karbalaa mosque.

The Iraqi imam soon claimed to be consulting with lawyers to create a law banning the burning of the Koran. The Sharia bid however fell apart when the Koran-burner turned out to be Ali Al-Asaidi: a local Muslim.

But Imam Al-Husayini proved nothing if not flexible. After appearing at the DNC, denouncing Republicans for opposing Shiite supremacism in Iraq and then becoming the public face of an anti-Trump campaign during the Muslim travel ban, he flipped once again, attending a Trump rally in Dearborn and appearing on the program to deliver a benediction at the inauguration.

Since Al-Husayini’s history of extremism was exposed, reports are that his appearance has been pulled from Trump’s program, but he will undoubtedly appear again at Democrat or Republican events whom Dearborn’s Shiite Lobby sees as tools for implementing Iran’s agenda.

The cost of taking in Shiite Muslim ‘refugees’ from Iraq for humanitarian reasons has proven to be quite high. After the Iraq War took thousands of American lives, the Shiites not only pulled off a coup in Iraq, but are trying to pull one off in America using Dearborn votes as their leverage.

A generation later, the Shiite Muslim refugees who pleaded with us to remove Saddam have not only failed to go home, but are lying, manipulating and corrupting our political system for Iran.