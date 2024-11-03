Thousands storm London streets in anti-Israel rampage

Demonstrators hold up flags and placards during a pro Palestinian demonstration in London, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Police estimate number of people taking part in the protest at around 100,000. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

By Jewish Breaking News

Thousands of anti-Israel activists flooded London’s streets on Saturday to mark the 107th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration.

Organized by ‘Palestine Action,’ masked activists wielding mallets smashed through a glass display case at Manchester University to steal two historic busts of Israel’s first President Chaim Weizmann.

In a statement on social media, the pro-Hamas group justified the theft by claiming Weizmann had “lobbied Balfour into assisting the Zionist colonisation of Palestine.”

The violence spread to London’s affluent Hampstead district, where protesters doused the Britain Israel Communications and Research Centre with red paint, claiming it was “funded by wealth made from manufacturing Israeli weapons” and aligned with their mission to “dismantle Zionism.”

Vandals also damaged the offices of The British Friends of the Jaffa Institute, a registered charity dedicated to alleviating poverty and advancing education in Jaffa, Israel.

Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Paul Ridley declared the Hampstead incident a hate crime, promising robust investigation and emphasizing “zero tolerance for hate crime.”

Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, condemned the “thuggery and vandalism,” warning that such actions “make many Jews feel targeted and unsafe in this country.”

In a separate incident, Hamas sympathizers targeted the Jewish National Fund building in Hendon, northwest London, defacing the charity’s offices with red paint.

The organization, which spent £16.43 million on charitable activities last year, is registered with the UK’s Charity Commission for environmental and humanitarian causes in Israel.

Cambridge University faced similar destruction, with students defacing both its Institute of Manufacturing and Senate House.

The group rationalized their actions by citing the university’s alleged complicity, claiming its criminology department helps train Israeli police and military, while its Department of Material Science partners with Israeli arms companies.

Meanwhile, demonstrators organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign staged what they called a “die-in” at Downing Street, lying on the ground to commemorate Palestinians killed in the conflict, before marching to the U.S. Embassy to demand an immediate arms embargo.

In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour Against Anti-Semitism criticized his administration for failing to crack down on the protests.

“Once again, you need to put actions to your words and reassure the Jewish community that contemporary anti-Semitism, under the guise of humanitarian anti-Zionism, will not be tolerated,” the letter reads.

“It is not good enough to promise that schoolchildren will learn about the Holocaust when you are allowing Jewish children to be bullied on our streets.”