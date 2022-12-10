Three Jews arrested in Iran in relation to protests

In this photograph taken Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, protesters hold flowers as tear gas fired by police rises at a demonstration in front of Amir Kabir University in Tehran, Iran, to remember victims of a Ukrainian airplane shot down by an Iranian missile. (AP)

Tehran’s Jewish community came out against the protests, saying it had “always obeyed the position of the supreme leader.”

By World Jewish News Staff

Three Jewish Iranians have been arrested amid nationwide anti-regime protests, a leader of the community said.

The source told The Times of Israel that two of the arrests were in Tehran and one in Shiraz. One had already been released from custody and the source said he is hoping the other two will be released soon.

It is unclear why the three were detained in the first place.

Last month, Israel’s Kan public broadcaster reported that three members of the Jewish community in Iran were arrested for their proximity to the protests. It is not known whether they are the same three people.

Thousands of people have been arrested in the regime’s crackdown on the protest.

Last month, Tehran’s Jewish community came out against the protests, saying it had “always obeyed the position of the supreme leader.”

“This is a condemnation of the recent unrest in the country that led to the death and injury of several people in our country, as well as many financial losses to the country,” the Tehran Central Jewish Committee wrote in a letter.

“The community declares that the enemies of the system are creating insecurity by targeting the unity of the people. In recent days, unfortunate events and incidents have occurred in our beloved country, which has hurt the hearts of those loyal to Iran and the holy Islamic system,” the letter said.

“The community asks all members of our dear country to avoid polarizing the country and to discuss things. We hope that in the near future we will see unity, peace, security, and happiness in our beloved country,” it added.

When the protests broke out in September, the committee warned Jewish community members to stay away from synagogues.

Before the Islamic Revolution in 1979, around 100,000 Jews lived in Iran. According to the most recent Iranian census in 2016, that number has fallen to below 10,000.