Trump demands presidential-level protection over Iranian death threats

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, reacts after speaking during the Republican National Convention, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

In battleground states, campaign staff are quietly negotiating for enhanced safety measures, including expanded no-fly zones and bullet-resistant barriers.

By Jewish Breaking News

Shaken by two narrowly prevented assassination attempts and Iranian death threats, Donald Trump’s campaign is pushing for heightened security measures to protect their candidate at least until November 5th.

According to the New York Times, Trump’s top advisors have contacted White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients and Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe to request military support, such as aircraft and armored vehicles typically reserved for sitting presidents in high-risk situations.

With less than a month until election day, the Trump team finds itself in a precarious balancing act. Rally schedules are in flux, with some events cancelled outright due to security concerns.

Intelligence sources point to Iran as a primary threat, with officials now acknowledging that Tehran’s determination to retaliate for the 2020 killing of General Qasem Soleimani has reached alarming levels.

However, Trump’s campaign has complained that the White House has downplayed these very real death threats.

“This administration spends more time focused on a hack of emails than they do on the Iranians who are trying to kill Donald Trump,” Trump campaign spokesperson Chris LaCivita told reporters in Pennsylvania last weekend.

Trump’s spokesperson also blasted Biden’s weak response to foreign threats, recalling how Bill Clinton unleashed cruise missiles when Saddam Hussein plotted to assassinate George H.W. Bush in 1993.

“All they do is put out a press release,” LaCivita noted.

Addressing concerns about Trump’s safety on Friday, National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett confirmed that Biden has been “closely tracking” Iranian threats against the former president.

“We consider this a national and homeland security matter of the highest priority, and we strongly condemn Iran for these brazen threats,” Savett stated.

“Should Iran attack any of our citizens, including those who continue to serve the United States or those who formerly served, Iran will face severe consequences.”