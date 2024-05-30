Trump found guilty on all counts of falsifying business records

Trump reacted by saying, “We didn’t do anything wrong. I’m a very innocent man. And it’s okay. I’m fighting for our country.”

By World Israel News Staff

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all counts in the unprecedented NY v. Trump case.

He has vowed to continue defending the Constitution after being, asserting that the “real verdict” will be delivered on Election Day.

“This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict is going to be November 5th by the people,” Trump declared outside the court on Thursday.

He added, “This was a rigged decision right from day one. With a conflicted judge who should have never been allowed to try this case. Never. And we will fight for our Constitution. This is long from over.”

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, to which Trump pleaded not guilty.

The jury reached its verdict after deliberations on both Wednesday and Thursday. On Thursday afternoon, the jury found Trump guilty on all counts.

“You have a Soros-backed DA and the whole thing. We didn’t do anything wrong. I’m a very innocent man. And it’s okay. I’m fighting for our country. I’m fighting for our Constitution. Our whole country is being rigged right now,” Trump continued.

Trump claimed, “This was done by the Biden administration in order to wound or hurt an opponent, a political opponent. And I think it’s just a disgrace. And we’ll keep fighting. We’ll fight till the end and we’ll win because our country’s gone to hell. We don’t have the same country anymore. We have a divided mess. We’re a nation of decline, serious decline.”

This verdict concludes six weeks of trial in Manhattan court, which significantly limited Trump’s campaign activities.

Trump is expected to appeal the case which would likely take place after the US elections in November.