Trump shuts down the hate-America Left’s border crisis

By Mark Tapson, Frontpage Magazine

On Day One of his second Presidency, Donald Trump took action to stem what is arguably the most catastrophic ongoing crisis the previous administration of Joe Biden has engendered: the opened floodgates of illegal immigration at our southern border.

A nation without a secure border and enforced immigration laws is a nation at serious risk of collapse due to threats ranging from system overload to drug- and human trafficking to terrorism.

This is especially the case with the United States, still the world’s preeminent beacon of liberty and prosperity, which makes it both a promised land for millions fleeing poverty and oppression, and a target for ideological enemies both external and internal who would subvert and destroy her.

Among other historic measures to reverse the tide of the radical Left’s “fundamental transformation” of our country, Trump declared this border crisis to be exactly what it is – a national emergency – and signed an executive order on Monday ordering the deployment of 1,500 active-duty servicemembers to the border with Mexico.

“Clarifying the Military’s Role in Protecting the Territorial Integrity of the United States” was one of ten executive orders he signed that day related to border security and illegal immigration.

“A National Emergency currently exists along the southern border of the United States,” the order reads:

“Unchecked unlawful mass migration and the unimpeded flow of opiates across our borders continue to endanger the safety and security of the American people and encourage further lawlessness. Accordingly, through this order, I am acting in accordance with my solemn duty to protect and defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the United States along our national borders.”

The surge of 1,500 additional troops will bring the total at the border to 4,000, a 60% increase in active-duty ground forces. Trump reportedly intends to send around 10,000 troops to the border to support Border Patrol agents, according to the Washington Examiner.

For now, they are tasked with providing military airlift to support Homeland Security deportation flights and with assisting in the construction of temporary and permanent physical barriers.

The Biden administration, under the auspices of “border czar” Vice President Kamala Harris, could have executed the same emergency measure at any time to get the border under control, but it did nothing but deny and deflect calls for action.

Many Democrat leaders denied there was a crisis at all, or that any immigration issues were somehow Trump’s fault.

Homeland Security honcho and open-borders enthusiast Alejandro Mayorkas claimed his department was “doing a good job” but he welcomed an influx of over 8 million illegal immigrants during the Biden years, and was so resistant to securing the border that he was impeached a year ago for high crimes and misdemeanors via his “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” and his “breach of public trust.”

VP Harris herself couldn’t even be bothered to visit the border; instead she traipsed from one embassy cocktail party to another in Central and South America, purportedly investigating the “root causes” of migration such as “climate change.”

Now that Trump is back in the White House, the Hate-America Left is revving up resistance to his efforts to get the lawlessness of the Biden years under control.

Democrat-controlled cities and states like California that have designated themselves as sanctuaries for illegal immigrants vow not to cooperate with ICE to deport even felons.

Far-Left Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, for example, promised, “We will continue to fight for the justice and safety of all who call this place home.”

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said her State Police would “absolutely not” assist in immigration enforcement.

Philadelphia’s far-Left D.A. Larry Krasner stated he would oppose “Trump’s fascist wish list” on immigration.

Why is today’s Democrat Party so hell-bent not only on facilitating the mass migration of unvetted foreigners but on actively undermining U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) efforts to protect America from illegal aliens and felons?

The obvious answer is that the Left is counting on converting the millions of border-crossers into Democrat voters in order to ensure permanent, one-party hegemony.

But that is only a part of a larger agenda. As Freedom Center founder David Horowitz observed at least as far back as his 2004 bestseller Unholy Alliance: Radical Islam and the American Left, the Left is driven by a utopian vision to engineer a socially just heaven on earth.

This enables them to “see themselves as the army of the saints and their opponents as the party of Satan.”

According to this Marxist, Manichean worldview, America is not a land of opportunity and freedom for all but “a Satanic force in the modern world, the linchpin of a global order of hierarchy and privilege that is responsible for the misery of the world’s impoverished masses” which therefore must be dismantled to pave the way for social justice.

America as it was founded cannot be reformed; it must be destroyed.

Since the 9/11 terror attacks on American soil, a movement emerged, as Horowitz writes, “to open our borders and establish rights for illegal aliens that would blur the distinction between citizens and noncitizens and extend the protections of the Constitution to the latter.”

This movement, Horowitz continues, “which includes dozens of radical organizations, has targeted every effort by the Homeland Security Department under the Patriot Act to strengthen America’s borders.”

The Left’s aim is to make the border a sieve through which America is overwhelmed by unchecked immigration and its attendant lawlessness, from drug cartels to violent international gangs like Tre de Aragua carving out territory from coast to coast.

President Trump is slamming the door on that movement and its agenda. His no-nonsense border enforcer Tom Homan summed it up in a message he delivered after the November election to the Hate-America officials of sanctuary cities and states:

“They better get the hell out of the way. Either you help us or get the hell out of the way, because ICE is going to do their job.”