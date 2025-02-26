Trump to sell US citizenship with $5 million ‘gold cards’

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before signing an executive order as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., left, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick listen in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Pool via AP)

President Donald Trump announces plans to sell green cards to wealthy foreigners – dubbing them ‘gold cards’ – allowing holders to live and work in the US, with a pathway to citizenship.

By World Israel News Staff

The Trump administration is drafting plans to sell residency and work permits to wealthy foreigners, along with a pathway to citizenship, President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday.

Speaking with reporters in the Oval Office, the president unveiled a plan to sell visas – dubbed “gold cards,” to non-citizens who can cough up the proposed $5 million fee.

The new gold cards, which mirror green cards, will grant non-citizens residency and work rights on American territory, with an option to gain American citizenship.

Currently, green cards are offered to non-citizens on the basis of family ties, pre-existing employment in the U.S., or through investment, via the EB-5 visa.

The gold card system is expected to go into effect in two weeks, replacing the EB-5 investors green card visa.

First launched in 1992, the EB-5 visas require a non-citizen to invest between $800,000 to $1.05 million in the U.S.

“We’re going to be selling a gold card,” Trump said. “You have a green card. This is a gold card. We’re going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million and that’s going to give you green card privileges, plus it’s going to be a route to citizenship.”

“And wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card.”

Trump touted the plan as a way to generate revenue without taxing American citizens, while also attracting high-income individuals to relocate to the U.S.

When asked whether Russian oligarchs could take advantage of the opportunity, the president responded: “Yeah, possibly. I know some Russian oligarchs that are very nice people.”

Standing alongside Trump in the Oval Office, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said applications for the gold card program would undergo a careful screening process.

“They’ll have to go through vetting, of course,” Lutnick said, “to make sure they’re wonderful world-class global citizens.”