Two injured in terrorist ramming attack north of Jerusalem

Scene of ramming attack at Shiloh Junction on Route 60 in Samaria, November 6th, 2024. (TPS)

Two Israelis injured in a terrorist ramming and stabbing attack outside the biblical city of Shiloh, north of Jerusalem.

By World Israel News Staff

Two people were injured in a Palestinian terrorist ramming attack in Samaria, north of Jerusalem, on Wednesday afternoon.

The ramming attack occurred at Shiloh Junction, near the site of the biblical city and the modern Israeli town of the same name, on Route 60, when a terrorist driving down the road rammed into several pedestrians waiting near a bus stop.

After his vehicle came to a halt, witnesses say that the terrorist exited his car while brandishing a screwdriver, and attempted to stab his victims.

Before he could reach his intended victims, however, the terrorist was shot and killed at the scene by a legally armed civilian.

The victims have been identified as a 26-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy, both of whom are currently listed in light condition.

Emergency first responders from Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah were dispatched to the scene to treat the victims and evacuate them to Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center in Jerusalem.

“We quickly arrived at the scene and saw a commotion, two citizens aged 26 and 15 were walking while fully conscious and suffering from minor bruises on their bodies after being hit by a vehicle,” said senior MDA medic Elad Kadmon and MDA medic Ariel Shtvi.

“We gave them initial medical treatment in the field and then evacuated them in MDA ambulances to the hospital when their condition was mild. On the spot, MDA teams examined a number of anxiety victims who did not need further treatment at the hospital.”

The terrorist has been identified as 32-year-old Kharat Jabara, a resident of the Palestinian Authority-administered town of Dayr al-Ghusun, near Tulkarem in western Samaria.