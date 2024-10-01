Two Palestinian terrorists killed, four soldiers injured in shootout

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Two Palestinian terrorists were killed in a shootout during a counterterror operation in the Balata refugee camp in Shechem (Nablus), the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday.

The army identified one as Abed Shaheen, who promoted and carried out acts of terror, including shooting attacks on Israeli soldiers in Judea and Samaria. He was most recently working to recruit a terror squad to carry out additional attacks in the area of Shechem.

The army said one soldier was seriously injured and three others moderately injured during the shootout and hospitalized.

Soldiers searching the building found explosive charges, a gun, ammunition and weapons parts.

In other counterterror raids, wanted Palestinians were arrested in the villages of Silwad, Dayr Ibzi, Kafr Ni’ma and Bani Naim.

Since October 7, Israeli security forces have arrested more than 5,250 wanted Palestinians, of whom over 2,050 are associated with Hamas.