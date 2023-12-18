UN Security Council resolution demands ceasefire, hostage release, PA control of Gaza

The resolution does not condemn Hamas, but instead, contains a vaguely-worded criticism of ‘all indiscriminate attacks against civilians.’

Bolstered by the passing of a non-binding United Nations General Assembly resolution last week calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the UN Security Council has drafted a resolution that demands a ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and Palestinian Authority control of the Gaza Strip.

Like similar resolutions, the UNSC document does not condemn Hamas, but instead, contains a vaguely-worded criticism of “all indiscriminate attacks against civilians.”

The present wording of the resolution demands an “urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip” and the “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”

In addition, the draft calls for a two-state solution and “stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority.”

Israeli Ambassador to the UN criticized the proposed UNGA resolution in the strongest terms and posted on X:

There is no such thing as a humanitarian ceasefire. What it should really be called is a “Hamas-saving” ceasefire. We aren’t stupid. Stop hiding behind your suits and diplomatic wording. You don’t give a damn about Israel and her future. Nor do you care about the hostages. This is what I emphasized to the UN: this distorted resolution has one goal – to secure Hamas’ continued rule in Gaza! We will not let this happen.

There is no such thing as a “humanitarian” ceasefire‼️

What it should really be called is a “Hamas-saving” ceasefire. We aren’t stupid. Stop hiding behind your suits and diplomatic wording. You don’t give a damn about Israel and her future. Nor do you care about the hostages.… pic.twitter.com/f9XezOlTFg — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) December 16, 2023

The ceasefire resolution that passed the UNGA last week was approved by 153 of the 193 nations with 10 voting against it, including Israel and the United States.

However, the US, according to Reuters, is likely to approve the UNSC version of the resolution if its wording is acceptable.

An anonymous US official told Reuters, “We have engaged constructively and transparently throughout the entire process in an effort to unite around a product that will pass.”

They added, “The UAE knows exactly what can pass and what cannot — it is up to them if they want to get this done.”

The Biden Administration has recently requested that Israel draw to a conclusion its high-intensity fighting in Gaza and make the transition to more targeted attacks.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby reported that the Biden Administration discussed with Netanyahu “the next phase of Israel’s military campaign, and asked hard questions, as we have been doing, about what all that could look like.”

Kirby added that they “also discussed efforts Israel’s now undertaking to be more surgical and precise in their targeting and efforts that they are taking to help increase the flow of aid.”

The Biden Administration is concerned about reports from Hamas’ Health Ministry that casualties in Gaza have reached 18,800, although these numbers have not been verified by an independent source.

Netanyahu has repeatedly denied that the Palestinian Authority will control Gaza after the war and has insisted that the IDF will be in charge of demilitarizing Gaza and establishing security controls in the region.