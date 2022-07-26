US ‘explicitly Christian,’ Jews not welcome in Conservative movement, says GOP candidate’s consultant

Non-Christian conservatives like Ben Shapiro “are dishonest. They’re liars. They’re a den of vipers and they want to destroy you,” Doug Mastriano’s consultant said.

By World Israel News Staff

A consultant for a Republican candidate said in a livestream video that the United States is “an explicity Christian country” and conservatives belong to “an explicitly Christian movement,” The Jerusalem Post reported Tuesday evening.

Andrew Torba, CEO of social media network Gab, which is reportedly favored by the far-right, is a consultant for Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania. American outlets reported recently that Mastriano spent $5,000 on advertising on Gab as well as paying for “campaign consulting” from the platform, with users set to automatically follow him, the Post noted.

According to the Post, Torba claimed that many other candidates have been running ads on Gab, but he did not name anyone.

“This is the most important election of the 2022 midterms because Doug is an outspoken Christian,” said Torba in the video. “We are going to build a coalition of Christian nationalists, of Christians, of Christian candidates, at the state, local and federal levels and we’re going to take this country back for the glory of God.”

“My policy is not to conduct interviews with reporters who aren’t Christian or with outlets who aren’t Christian and Doug has a very similar media strategy where he does not do interviews with these people. He does not talk to these people. He does not give press access to these people,” said the Gab founder, according to the Post.

“These people are dishonest. They’re liars. They’re a den of vipers and they want to destroy you. My typical conversation with them when they email me is ‘repent and accept Jesus Christ as your lord and savior.’ I take it as an opportunity to try and convert them.”

Torba called Mastriano’s Jewish opponent, Josh Shapiro, a “Soros puppet.”

Regarding non-Christian – actually, Jewish – conservative commentators Ben Shapiro and Dave Rubin, he said:

“These people aren’t conservative. They’re not Christian. They don’t share our values. They have inverted values from us as Christians. So don’t fall for the bait of Populism Inc, don’t fall for the bait of this pseudo-conservatism, big tent nonsense. This is a Christian movement. This movement needs to be centered on the gospel and truth of God’s word and of Jesus Christ, our lord and savior and king. That is the only way that this is going to work…

“We don’t want people who are atheists. We don’t want people who are Jewish. We don’t want people who are, you know, nonbelievers, agnostic, whatever. This is an explicitly Christian movement because this is an explicitly Christian country.

“We’re not saying we’re going to deport all these people or whatever. You’re free to stay here. You’re not going to be forced to convert or anything like this because that’s not biblical whatsoever. But you’re going to enjoy the fruits of living in a Christian society under Christian laws and under a Christian culture and you can thank us later.”

Furthermore, “Ben Shapiro and other non-believers are not allowed to have a prominent voice in our movement because they don’t share our values…They’re trying to subvert Christian nationalism. Turn off Ben Shapiro. This is not a Judeo-Christian movement. Those two terms are actually contradictory.”

Ben Shapiro has often spoken and written about Judeo-Christian ethics and values, which he promotes.

Republicans and Democrats alike have called on Mastriano to withdraw his ad campaign from Gab, the Post reported.