US National Security Adviser calls Iran’s attack against Israel ‘a significant escalation’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Following Iran’s launch of 200 missiles into Israel on Tuesday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan called the attack a “significant escalation.”

He added, “We have made clear that there will be consequences, severe consequences, for this attack, and we will work with Israel to make that the case,” said Sullivan.

As sirens were sounded off all over the country and Israeli residents were told to shelter in place, there were no reported casualties from the massive attack.

Sullivan characterized Iran’s offensive as “defeated and ineffective.”

Sullivan reported that “US naval destroyers joined Israeli air defense units in firing interceptors to shoot down” some 200 “inbound missiles.”

The previous Iranian attack against Israel was in April, just a few days before Passover.

Iran vowed to strike Israel again and threatened that if the US defended Israel, They would target American military bases.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations wrote on X, “Should the Zionist regime dare to respond or commit further acts of malevolence, a subsequent and crushing response will ensue.”

Iranian officials said that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered the attacks against Israel in retaliation for the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other key terrorists in an airstrike in Beirut last Friday, as well as the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July.

However, Israel has not claimed responsibility for the killing of Haniyeh.

Khamenei deviated from this usual protocol and issued a direct threat against the Jewish State on his X account, vowing that there would be additional attacks and each “will become stronger and more painful on the worn and rotting body of the Zionist regime.”

On Monday night, the IDF entered southern Lebanon for the first time since the 2006 Lebanon War.

As Iran attacked Israel on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden reported that he “convened our national security team to discuss” the situation.

Sullivan reported that Biden and Harris “monitored the attack and the response from the White House Situation Room.”