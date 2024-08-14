Vladimir Putin calls Palestinian statehood a ‘priority’ for Russia

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during their meeting at Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside of Moscow, Russia, Aug. 13, 2024. (Alexey Maishev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

President Putin meets with Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas, pledges to push Palestinian statehood as a top priority for Russia.

By World Israel News Staff

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas visited Novo-Ogaryovo, outside of Moscow, Tuesday, meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first face-to-face talk between the two leaders since October 2022.

Accompanied by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s envoy to the Palestinian Authority Gocha Buachidze, and other senior Russian leaders, Putin lamented the ongoing war between Israel and the Hamas terror organization, dubbing it a “humanitarian disaster.”

Putin vowed Russia will continue to make “every effort” in support of the Palestinians.

“We are closely following the unfolding humanitarian disaster in Palestine with deep anguish and concern. We are making every effort to support the Palestinian people. As you know, we have already sent about 700 tonnes of various goods there.”

“We are determined to seize any available opportunity to assist the Palestinian people. Above all, our main concern is the loss of civilian lives. According to the UN, there are 40,000 victims already, mostly women and children.”

The Russian leader also reiterated his country’s support for Palestinian statehood, adding that the formation of a Palestinian state is a “priority” for Moscow.

“We have always advocated for a peaceful settlement, and we understand – in this regard, we share the same position – that this problem has deep historical roots and is primarily related to the disregard of decisions made by international organisations, primarily the UN, to establish and create an independent Palestinian state.”

“Our stance on this matter remains unchanged. We adopted it a long time ago, and it is in no way motivated by considerations of short-term benefits. We believe that in order to secure lasting and stable peace in the region, it is imperative to implement all UN resolutions, with the establishment of a full-fledged Palestinian state as a priority.”

Abbas praised Russia as a “steadfast friend” of the “Palestinian people for decades,” claiming Moscow has “from the time of the Soviet Union” always upheld “the principles of law and truth.”

The Palestinian Authority chief criticized the United States, accusing Washington of using its influence at the United Nations to block passage of resolutions “ensuring the implementation of the rights of the Palestinian people.”

Citing the recent ruling by the United Nations court against Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria, Abbas called on the international community ” to do our best to stop Israel’s actions.”