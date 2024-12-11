WATCH: Anti-Israel thugs confront Floyd Mayweather over Israel support while shopping in London December 11, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-thugs-confront-floyd-mayweather-over-israel-support-while-shopping-in-london/ Email Print Anti-Israel protesters confronted Floyd Mayweather and The Money Team in London while he was shopping for jewelry for his outspoken support of Israel, hoping to intimidate him, but to no avail.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-11-at-02.20.26_d076b96d.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-10-at-22.40.31_2597771c.mp4 floyd mayweatherIsrael supportLondon