WATCH: Anti-Israel thugs confront Floyd Mayweather over Israel support while shopping in London

Anti-Israel protesters confronted Floyd Mayweather and The Money Team in London while he was shopping for jewelry for his outspoken support of Israel, hoping to intimidate him, but to no avail.

