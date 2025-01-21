WATCH: Anti-Trump protesters display guillotine outside Capitol January 21, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-trump-protesters-display-guillotine-outside-capitol/ Email Print A small group of protesters, representing various ’causes’ and some holding Palestinian flags, set up a guillotine outside the Capitol in protest against the widely supported President Trump.PRO-PALESTINE PROTESTERS SET UP GUILLOTINE AT ANTI-TRUMP DEMONSTRATION OUTSIDE CAPITOLHundreds of pro-Palestine protesters and leftist activists have gathered outside the US Capitol, staging a large-scale anti-Trump protest.pic.twitter.com/XuskPEENm1— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 20, 2025 The peaceful left set up a guillotine during Trump’s inaguration. These are disgusting people. pic.twitter.com/hYs7aUhrGt— JohnRocker (@itsJohnRocker) January 20, 2025 WTF??? Left-wing protestors brought a GUILLOTINE to Trump's inauguration. pic.twitter.com/ASZLkFMGJ9— Jack (@jackunheard) January 20, 2025 CapitolDonald Trumpprotesters