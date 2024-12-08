WATCH: Bill Clinton – ‘Arafat walked away from a Palestinian state’ December 8, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-bill-clinton-arafat-walked-away-from-a-palestinian-state/ Email Print Bill Clinton called out ignorant people who don’t know the full history of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, highlighting the sweet deal PLO leader Yasser Arafat walked away from.WATCH ⚡️Bill Clinton Calls Out Ignorance: ‘Young People Don’t Know Palestinians Rejected Their Own State!’“Look, I think what's happened there in the last 25 years is one of the great tragedies of the 21st century. And when I tell the young people, for example, who are… pic.twitter.com/xkHuBkmzbU— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 6, 2024 Bill ClintonPalestinian StateYasser Arafat