WATCH: Hamas continues to steal humanitarian aid for terrorism

The video shows armed terrorists escorting aid trucks into secure areas, from where they will sell it on the black market for an exorbitant price to starving Palestinian families.

Palestinian Journalist Ayman Khaled: Hamas Is Complicit in Stealing the Humanitarian Aid and Selling It in Gaza Markets pic.twitter.com/ihEFIkAcp8 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) December 12, 2024