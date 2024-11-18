WATCH: Hamas terrorists entering tunnel shaft get blown up by IDF airstrike November 18, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-terrorists-entering-tunnel-shaft-get-blown-up-by-idf-airstrike/ Email Print The IDF has reduced Hamas to a ragtag group of fighters incapable of inflicting real damage and pose no threat to IDF troops stationed in protected zones.WATCH⚡️Eliminated.The IDF released footage of two Hamxs operatives entering a tunnel in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, before being targeted in an airstrike called in by Kfir Brigade. pic.twitter.com/QoMhMdCwQf— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 18, 2024 airstrikeHamasIDFtunnel