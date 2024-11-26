WATCH: Hezbollah release footage of drone launch targeting northern Israel

As a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah seems imminent, both sides have ramped up attacks, with the IDF targeting dozens of buildings in Beirut and Hezbollah constantly firing missile and UAV barrages at Israeli communities.

Hezbollah published video of a drone fired on an IDF military base in northern Israel.

A trend I've noticed over the course of the war is that Hezbollah has revealed more about how their fighters launch attacks against Israel. Hezbollah would often heavily blur their videos,… pic.twitter.com/RnpXMyRgui — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) November 26, 2024