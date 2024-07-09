WATCH: Hezbollah releases drone footage of sensitive IDF sites in the Golan Heights

As Iran’s best-armed terror group, Hezbollah, and the IDF gear up for all-out war, Hezbollah has released two videos boasting about their extensive knowledge of IDF locations.

While Hezbollah claims they don’t believe a war with Israel is imminent, they have just released a nine-minute video showing sensitive IDF locations in the Golan Heights.

First it was Haifa, now the Golan. We can be sure they will soon release footage of Safed and the Galilee.… pic.twitter.com/dN5ERUPiwB

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 9, 2024