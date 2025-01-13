Search

WATCH: IAF fighter jets hit Hezbollah targets, citing ceasefire violations

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iaf-fighter-jets-hit-hezbollah-targets-citing-ceasefire-violations/
Email Print

The IDF confirmed it conducted targeted strikes on a rocket launch site, unspecified Hezbollah assets, and key smuggling routes along the Lebanon-Syria border, which the terror group uses to transport weapons.



>