WATCH: IAF fighter jets hit Hezbollah targets, citing ceasefire violations

The IDF confirmed it conducted targeted strikes on a rocket launch site, unspecified Hezbollah assets, and key smuggling routes along the Lebanon-Syria border, which the terror group uses to transport weapons.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/WhatsApp-Video-2025-01-13-at-03.15.29_ea2bc994.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/WhatsApp-Video-2025-01-13-at-00.21.53_91c31706.mp4 The IDF struck a target in Southern Lebanon moments ago pic.twitter.com/zMk1AAuq19— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) January 12, 2025 airstrikesHezbollahIAFLebanon