Search

WATCH: IDF soldiers light the menorah in Lebanon

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-soldiers-light-the-menorah-in-lebanon/
Email Print

As we light the menorah for the first time this holiday, we must remember the thousands of soldiers who have to light it away from their families to protect the country, as well as the over 100 hostages who have been held in Gaza for more than 400 days.

>