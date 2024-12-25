WATCH: IDF soldiers light the menorah in Lebanon December 25, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-soldiers-light-the-menorah-in-lebanon/ Email Print As we light the menorah for the first time this holiday, we must remember the thousands of soldiers who have to light it away from their families to protect the country, as well as the over 100 hostages who have been held in Gaza for more than 400 days.Chanukah is the Festival of FightersThe Maccabees didn’t win with miracles alone—they fought tooth and nail for Jewish survival.Chanukah celebrates their victory, and the IDF carries that torch today, lighting the menorah in southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/68jxHsjP0y— Jews Fight Back (@JewsFightBack) December 25, 2024 The Hostage’s family lighting menorah at the Western Wall.Bringing light into darkness. pic.twitter.com/kZ1uTNbvRX— Living Lchaim (@LivingLchaim) December 25, 2024 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-25-at-20.00.43_b68d5e17.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-25-at-20.24.50_64669ec6.mp4 Benjamin NetanyahuChanukahIDFmenorahWestern Wall