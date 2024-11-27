Search

WATCH: IDF thwarts mass smuggling of heavy weaponry from Iran

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-thwarts-mass-smuggling-of-heavy-weaponry-from-iran/
Email Print

The Israeli army prevented the smuggling of various guns, Claymore mines, and rockets and their accompanying launchers into hotbeds of terrorism based in different Palestinian towns.

>