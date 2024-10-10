Search

WATCH: ‘Iran killed Haniyeh,’ claims Hamas leader

Khaled Mashal, a senior figure in Hamas, during an interview with Qatari news outlet Al Arabi said that Iran was responsible for the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

