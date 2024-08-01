WATCH: Ismail Haniyeh, the ‘moderate,’ ‘ceasefire-brokering’ Hamas leader

Outlets such as the BBC and others framed the mass murdering terror leader Ismail Haniyeh as a moderate Palestinian when in reality he is far from that.

5 minutes of Ismail Hanniyeh's greatest hits collection, including:

“We love death like our enemies love life!”

“We need the blood of the children, women, and elderly” to “ignite within us the spirit of revolution”

“Armed resistance is the only path, Palestine is from the sea… pic.twitter.com/aWa8ev6KXh

— The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) July 31, 2024