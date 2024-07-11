Search

WATCH: Lebanese party head – ‘Hezbollah has nothing to do with Lebanon’

Leader of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea said Lebanon should deploy its army to Hezbollah strong points and end the war with Israel, emphasizing the rift between Lebanese civilians and Hezbollah.

