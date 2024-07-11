WATCH: Lebanese party head – ‘Hezbollah has nothing to do with Lebanon’

Leader of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea said Lebanon should deploy its army to Hezbollah strong points and end the war with Israel, emphasizing the rift between Lebanese civilians and Hezbollah.

Leader of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, questions why only Lebanon is involved in the war with Israel among all Arab countries. He suggests that the Lebanese Army should deploy along the border, take over Hezbollah's posts, and end the conflict. pic.twitter.com/3ERmgDMrJt — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 11, 2024