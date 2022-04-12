WATCH: Meet Israel’s celebrity defender

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid introduces Noa Tishby, Israel’s first-ever Envoy for Combating Antisemitism and the Delegitimization of Israel.
Tishby, an Israeli actress and TV producer, authored Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth, published in 2021.
Israel Foreign Minister Yair Lapid: I’m proud to name @noatishby as the first-ever Israel Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism & the Delegitimization of Israel. pic.twitter.com/iCx5t6Slin
— Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) April 11, 2022