WATCH: New footage from Oct. 7th shows Israeli hostages herded into Al Shifa hospital October 28, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-new-footage-from-oct-7th-shows-israeli-hostages-herded-into-al-shifa-hospital/ Email Print Earlier in the war evidence of hostage-holding was found in the hospital complex along with vast amounts of weapons hidden inside testing rooms.WATCH⚡️The Palestinians are still extremely confused why the IDF is still in Gaza.A video from October 7th shows Hamxs and hundreds of “uninvolved” Gazans praising God while escorting Israeli hostages into Shifa Hospital. pic.twitter.com/hLD7a3AdPA— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 28, 2024 Al Shifa hospitalhostagesOct 7th