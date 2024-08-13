WATCH: New Oct. 7th footage shows Israelis fending off Hamas terrorists with limited weapons August 13, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-new-oct-7th-footage-shows-israelis-fending-off-hamas-terrorists-with-limited-weapons/ Email Print Security footage shows lightly armed Israelis fending off incoming Hamas terrorists until IDF reinforcements arrived, bolstering the kibbutz’s defenses. WATCH Five armed Israelis with M4 rifles, along with 20 courageous residents equipped with pistols and various weapons, successfully held off heavily armed Elite Palestinian terrorists on October 7.@DocumentIsrael pic.twitter.com/gMWJQpLepp — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 12, 2024 Ein HabsorHamasOct 7th